President Buhari met with some All Progressives Congress Senators yesterday at the State House in Abuja.

Some of the he met with are Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel, Senator Sani Mustapha, Senator Olanrewaju Tejuosho, Senator Ahmed Lawan, Hon. Farouk Aliyu, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, Senator Ibrahim Umar Kurfi, Minister of State Aviation Hadi Sirika and Minister of Water Resources Suleiman Adamu