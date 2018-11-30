Police kill 104 bandits in Zamfara, destroy 50 hideouts

The Nigeria Police Force said it has killed 104 armed bandits during an attack on Mahanga forest in Birnin Mogaji Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

A statement by the force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, in Abuja on Friday, said 50 hideouts in three camps belonging to the bandits were also destroyed.

Moshood said that over 500 cattle and 79 Sheep were recovered from the bandits, adding that a policeman was killed during the operation.

He said that following the incessant attacks in the state, the Inspector- General of Police, on Nov. 9, deployed a Police Joint Intervention Team of about 1,000 personnel comprising the seven Units of Police Mobile Force (PMF).

Other units are : Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Police Anti-Bomb (EOD) Squad and conventional policemen.

The spokesman said that the team which was headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police has been mandated to arrest and prosecute bandits, Kidnap for ransom and cattle rustling gangs operating in parts of the State.

He said that since arrival, the team has arrested more than 85 suspects, recovered 27 AK-47 rifles and 52 locally fabricated rifles and other dangerous weapons, 269 cattle, 109 sheep already handed over to their owners.

Moshood said that to further consolidate on the successes achieved so far, the I-G on Nov.29 deployed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Operations to coordinate the operation.

“Members of the public with any information or in distress in any part of Zamfara should call the following numbers 08037025670, 08033210966,08033312261,08123829666, 09053872244, 07082351758, 08091914752,“ he said.