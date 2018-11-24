Pictures, videos of alleged killing of soldiers in Metele doctored by terrorists – Army

…threatens court action against media platforms circulating them

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Nigerian Army has said pictures and videos of alleged killings of military personnel by Boko Haram terrorists trending online were doctored propaganda materials by the terrorists.

This was even as it threatens legal action against media platforms circulating the documents, saying it would henceforth not spare individuals or groups who deliberately spread fake news that aimed to undermine national security.

The army,in an unsigned statement posted on its Facebook wall late yesterday,insisted that “the videos and images making rounds as the purported attack on Metele base are false and do not in any way portray the reality of the situation on the ground.”

All the anger against @MBuhari, the service chiefs and @HQNigerianArmy over the heavy loss encountered by our gallant soldiers is justified and the anger should cut across political divide. But when you start using FAKE photos you unwittingly help with Boko Haram propaganda. pic.twitter.com/r34BWSnT3d — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) November 24, 2018

The statement read in full:” The Nigerian Army has continued to observe with great dismay the myriads of photos and video clips being recklessly distributed on various social media platforms by different caliber of persons.

” It is indeed shocking to see how these well doctored propaganda materials from enemies of the State has succeeded in creating fear and unrest in the polity. These doctored materials are obviously serving the purposes intended by the terrorists to misinform the populace, spread panic, hatred, religious intolerance and above all to undermine national security.

“The NA wants to categorically state that the videos and images making rounds as the purported attack on Metele base are false and do not in any way portray the reality of the situation on the ground. Unfortunately, many do not know that indiscretional posts and comments from a citizen that is supposed to be solidly behind its military in these trying times could have a way of dampening the morale of the troops. However, the NA’s resolve in protecting the territorial integrity and sanctity of the Nigerian State would not be undermined by detractors or tacit supporters of the enemies of our beloved country.

“Whilst appreciating the concerns of well-meaning Nigerians who genuinely care for the well-being of its military, the NA wants to draw the attention of its detractors to the fact that spreading of fake news is an offense and violates the provisions of Section 24(1)(a),(b) and (2)(a),(b),(c)(i),(ii) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition & Prevention etc) Act, 2015.

“In view of this, please note that the Nigerian Army would henceforth report these infractions and file cases against individuals or groups who deliberately spread fake news that aims to undermine national security, in courts of competent jurisdictions.

“Equally, the Nigerian Army wishes to inform the public of its iReport channels on the Nigerian Army website, Android and iOS platforms via which the public can forward meaningful advice, criticism or observations that would enable the Nigerian Army better serve the good people of Nigeria. You are to please note this and kindly disseminate through your various channels.”

This is Metele in Borno where over 200 Nigerian soldiers were killed by Boko Haram this week

The soldiers that survived recorded this video

Watch and listen to their frustration. Sadly the Zoo government they're calling for help is the one killing them@MaziNnamdiKanu@netanyahu pic.twitter.com/3jhcfB5OcC — IpobChiefJohnsonZone (@ChiefJohnsonn) November 23, 2018