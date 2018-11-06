Photos: Buhari gets reviewed National Minimum Wage report

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari met with the Minimum Wage Tripartite Committee over the N30,000 agreed figure for new minimum wage.
Minimum Wage: Buhari, Ngige, Pepple, Wabba meet in Aso Rock
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari met with the Minimum Wage Tripartite Committee over the N30,000 agreed figure for new minimum wage.
Minimum Wage: Buhari, Ngige, Pepple, Wabba meet in Aso Rock