Photos: Buhari gets reviewed National Minimum Wage report

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari met with the Minimum Wage Tripartite Committee over the N30,000 agreed figure for new minimum wage.

Minimum Wage: Buhari, Ngige, Pepple, Wabba meet in Aso Rock

President Buhari receiving report of Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage from Committee Chairman Mrs Amal Pepple in State House on 6th Nov 2018
President Muhammdu Buhari with Committee Chairman Amal Pepple, Minister of Labour Chris Ngige, Chairman NSIWC Chief Richard Egbule, President NLC Comr. Ayuba Wabba, President TUC Bobboi Bala Kaigama, DG NECA Mr Olusegun Oshinowo as he receives the report by the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage in State House on 6th Nov 2018


