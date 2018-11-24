PDP, IPOB, Boko Haram, all acting script to disrupt 2019 elections— Group

A group, Patriotic Front of Nigeria has accused the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of working as separatist groups to disrupt the 2019 General Elections, saying that this strategy marks a new low for even the former ruling party. The group said it will seek to compel the courts to deliver justice should the opposition persists in undermining the nation.

National Coordinator of Patriotic Front of Nigeria, Dr. Rabiu Usman who spoke in Abuja on Saturday specifically alleged that the PDP has working relationship reparative groups like the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) commanders to create an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty in order to discourage people from exercising their franchise.

He pointed out that “It is glaring that what the PDP is doing is nothing but shedding crocodile tears because whatever is happening today in terms of terrorism has the foundation laid in the 16 years that the one-time ruling party was in power. It is convenient to shift the blame to a party that has been in office for a little over three years but the reality is that PDP owns the responsibility for what is happening in Nigeria,” he explained.

The PFN National Coordinator further accused the PDP of activating IPOB to frustrate the elections saying the separatist group’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu, whose whereabouts were previously unknown for over a year, suddenly surfaced the moment Mr. Peter Obi from the same ethnic group was announced as Mr. Atiku’s running mate.

According to Usman, “the original plot was for Nnamdi Kanu to openly drum support for the PDP candidate but this plan was suspended and ultimately reversed when it became apparent that a growing section of the population felt insulted by Kanu’s betrayal when he was reported to have been killed by security forces only for them to discover that he went into hiding while leaving them with a worthless cause.

“Kanu’s continued insistence that there will be no election if there was no referendum to decide the fate of the defunct Biafra was part of a larger scheme to make people believe he is still the separatist leader they used to know. In fact there was the alternate rendering of the event, which has it that Kanu was working for President Buhari and that was like bonus for the PDP since it was able to shift attention away from itself by having people accuse Kanu of working for Buhari.” Dr. Usman stated.

He expressed dismay that the PDP is dwelling on the falsehood generated from the activities of Boko Haram to denigrate the Buhari Presidency while noting that this strategy has never won elections for anyone in the world.

Usman however said he had put the PDP on notice that Nigerians will “hold it accountable for any degeneration in the security situation in the country if the safety of Nigerians continues to wane through incidents it will use to campaign against President Buhari.”

“ We will be compelled to resort to legal means to deal with the PDP if it continues to undermine security in Nigeria, which would include approaching the courts to ban the party as a recognized entity in Nigeria,” He warned.