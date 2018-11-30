PDP draws campaign plans, solicits media help to win Buhari

By Nwafor Sunday

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Friday solicited media intervention in getting Nigeria working again, describing the role of the media in politics as unquantifiable.

“As you will all agree with me, the issues confronting Nigerians today are beyond partisan consideration. We are all in it together and that is why we need the support of this media in this all-important project of saving our country and getting her working again”, said, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, the Director General, PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

The Party equally drew its campaign plans by reeling out the structure of the campaign organization and programmes to follow suit.

Saraki who spoke at the press conference opined that the party would take its campaign to the nooks and crannies of every village, as part of their grassroots campaign plan.

He equally noted that the candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Mr Peter Obi would participate in road shows, Town Hall meetings, special interactive sessions with traditional institutions, business communities, professional groups, trade unions, market women and men and other interest groups and stakeholders across the nation.

The senate president equally averred that the party would commence its campaigns on Monday in Sokoto

“We are commencing our campaigns on Monday in Sokoto. Thereafter, we are going to take our message to all the 36 States and the FCT, the 774 LGAs and all the wards in the federation”.

Listing some issues and challenges facing the country, Saraki number ten (10) critical factors needed to be corrected.

ISSUES: For Nigerians, in 2019, the issues that have to be addressed are :

a) Is the economy better or worse? b) Are more people richer or poorer than they were in 2015? c) Are there more people suffering from hunger now than in 2015? d) Have there been more job losses now than in 2015? e) Are our people safer now than they were in 2015? f) Are our military and other security agencies better equipped or motivated to tackle the Boko Haram insurgency and other security challenges than in 2015? g) Is the country more united now than it was in 2015? h) Is the infrastructure in the country better than it was in 2015? I) Is there less corruption in the country than in 2015?; Is the fight against been fair to all or a tool deployed against political opponents? j) Are people deriving the benefits of the Rule of Law and personal liberty as enshrined in the constitution now than in 2015?

He equally said “these issues would guide Nigerians in making their decisions during the 2019 elections. An election is a referendum on the incumbent. If Nigerians are unable to answer any of these questions positively, they must vote out the incumbent.

“In 2015, many of us did not ask the pertinent questions and the nation is paying dearly for this today. We should not repeat the same error in 2019.”