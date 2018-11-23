Osimhen hails Eagles spirit

Sporting Charleroi striker Victor Osimhen has hailed the family spirit inn the Super Eagles squad, claiming that it is one of the secrets behind the team’s qualification for the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Osimhen featured for the team as they drew 0-0 against Uganda in an international friendly match at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

“It’s very special to be in the Nigeria squad,” he said. I feel very fortunate to be in this team because we all know each other very well. “We know how each other plays because we’re friends off the field.

“I think that’s very important, because if you’re a team you want to be like a family. And we are.

“That’s probably one of our secrets.”

The former Golden Eaglets goal machine who is under the payroll of VFL Wolfsburg then commented on his loan experiences at Sporting Charleroi, and the importance of experiencing other football cultures.”