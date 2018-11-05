Oshiomhole: Lawmakers quibble

The thickening plot against Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by his party members is tearing lawmakers apart.

Barely four months to the general elections, tall seems not well with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The internal crisis may have been caused by the criss-crossing during the party primaries which did not go down well with some members of the party, especially the governors.

Some of the governors have insisted they would remove the Chairman of the party in spite of the intervention and pleading of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The crisis has peaked as party’s state chairmen and lawmakers are divided on what to do with it.

According to Leadership, as at Sunday night, some state chairmen and lawmakers on the party’s platform were singing discordant tunes on whether or not Oshiomhole should be removed.

The support for or against Oshiomhole has no regional or religious bearing but rather due to the sad experiences of most senators during the APC primary elections.

Two senators from Northwest said that “it is inconceivable that some members are talking of Oshiomhole’s removal at a time the party should be building on grounds so far covered in preparation for the 2019 elections’’.

“I don’t think such people mean well for the party. You don’t change a winning team because Oshiomhole symbolises and heads a winning team,” one of them angrily stated.

But a Southeast and two Northeast senators, who didn’t want to be named, insisted that “Oshiomhole is the last straw that breaks the APC’s bent and frail back.

“At a time like this, a people must muster courage to take a decision that will right a wrong, that will avert a colossal damage or disgrace. I can state unequivocally that this impetus or courage we are not prepared to exercise in APC will cause us a lot of untold hardships. It is too late to be viewed nationwide as a people incapable of managing success,’’ one of the lawmakers said.

Prior to the latest development, the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Francis Alimikhena, had on October 27, 2018, vowed that any attempt to remove Oshiomhole would be met with stiff resistance.

