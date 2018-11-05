Rohr happy for Omeruo

Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr has expressed his delight over Kenneth Omeruo’s recent form in the Spanish League.

“I am really impressed with his performances,” Rohr started, adding, “playing against a team like Athletico Madrid and he was able stay defensively focused and consistent shows his great quality as a defender.”

An obviously excited Rohr observed that Omeruo’s performance was a good development for the Eagles and also for his Spanish team as well.

“We hope he continues in that manner and for me that gives a stiff competition in the first line of the Super Eagles.”