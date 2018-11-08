Okowa to launch UNICEF malnutrition programme today

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Wife of Delta State Governor, Dame Edith Okowa would launch the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, UNICEF, aimed at reducing incidences of malnutrition and stunted growth among adolescent girls today.

Chairman of Delta State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Isioma Okobah, who disclosed this while chatting with newsmen, said discovery has shown that a lot of teenage girls suffer malnutrition. “This group of girls has actually been neglected.”

Saying girls between the ages of 10 and 19 years old are the target audience. Okobah said; “It has been found that these age groups, are actually menstruating, losing blood during the process. If they are not replacing that with good nutrition, it could lead to what we call iorn deficiency anemia.”