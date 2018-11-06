Okowa congratulates Azinge on NIALS fellowship award

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday congratulated Professor Epiphany Azinge, SAN on his confirment as Fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (FNIALS).

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu in Asaba on Tuesday, said he wasn’t surprised Prof. Azinge was recognised for his sterling contributions to the advancement of the legal profession both nationally and internationally.

“As a former Director-General of the Nigeria Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), you dedicated yourself to the course of hardwork, professionalism, and patriotism and unparalleled commitment to the promotion of excellence in the legal profession.

“It is therefore not a surprise that you have been found worthy to be appointed a Fellow of Nigeria’s Apex institution for research and advanced legal studies.

The statement further described Prof Azinge as “a distinguished scholar and legal luminary of national and international repute, and a leading authority in Constitutional and Electoral Law. This was well shown by his stewardship as the Director General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies from 2009 to 2014, where he pursued vigorously with enormous strides and mastermind innovations, the mission of the institute to make it “world class” where he, came up with the motto “Knowledge that makes the difference”.

“As the past Director General of the Institute, Prof. Azinge sort to fill the knowledge gap and further seek to redress the shortage of skilled and motivated drafters in the country by introducing the PhD Postgraduate programme in Legislative Drafting at the Institute in 2009.

“In recognition of Professor Epiphany Azinge’s example of thoroughness and complete dedication to duty, His Royal Majesty, Obi (Prof) Chike Edozien, CFR, The Asagba of Asaba, bestowed on him the chieftaincy title, the ‘Okilolo of Asaba’ along with his beautiful wife Dr (Mrs) Valerie Azinge, SAN, the ‘Odoziaku of Asaba’ in 2011, thus, elevating him to the prestigious council of the Olinzele Asaba in Delta State.

“As Deltans, we are proud of your lofty achievements as a great ambassador of the State and we join your family and well wishers in praying to God almighty to continue to bless you with divine health, wisdom and strength for greater achievements”. the statement added