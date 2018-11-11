Okagbare asks Nigerians in Diaspora to support Atiku

Mrs Grace Okagbare, an astute politician, and elder Sister to Africa Queen of Tracks, Blessing Okagbare has called on Nigerians in Diaspora to support the election of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP Presidential candidate, in 2019 presidential election, stressing that Atiku has capacity to make Nigeria work again.

Okagbare, who is the Global Director of Atiku Diaspora Network made the call at a day seminar, organised by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Norway Chapter in conjunction with the Atiku Diaspora Network held on Saturday, 10th November, 2018 at Furuset Bibliotek og Aktivitetshus. Furuset senter Oslo.

Okagbare, Nigerian resident of Oslo, in Norway, called on their families and friends back home to support Atiku Abubakar, insisting that the priority for everyone home or abroad should be to “get Nigeria working again.”

Chief Dr. Ahamafula Adom, the chairman of the People’s Democratic Party,(PDP), Norway Chapter, said there was need to reach out to Nigeria residents in the Scandinavia and that was one of reason why one day seminar was held, reiterating Atiku Abubakar promised to run an all-inclusive government devoid of tribal or religious sentiments if voted into office, come 2019.

He also voiced Atiku promise of including 40 percent of his cabinet with women and youths.

Those present at the meeting were the PDP Women leader, Norway chapter, Lolo Juliet Okparaebo, the Public Relations Officer, Mr Nnamdi Henry Agwumaro, and Mrs Rosemary Sundbakken (Director of Finance Atiku Diaspora Network).