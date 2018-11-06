Obi never demolished mosques in Anambra – Former Police chiefs

By Chioma Gabriel

THREE former Commissioners of Police (CPs) in Anambra State during the tenure of Mr. Peter Obi as governor, have exonerated him from the allegation of demolition of mosques and the sacking of non-indigenes, particularly northerners from the state being propagated by the opposition against him on social media.

Speaking on different occasions on the subject-matter, they were unanimous in rating Obi as a fair, humane and detribalized Nigerian, whose passion as the Governor was for the good of all within his jurisdiction. Dismissing the news of demolition of mosques as a lie and propaganda obviously planted by the opposition to discredit the Atiku/Obi Presidential Ticket, they called on all well-meaning Nigerians, including Northern youths to disregard the news as fake, urging them to always try as much as possible to verify news before believing them.

The former CPs in Anambra State- Gwary Usman, Alhaji Amusa Bello and Philemon Leha expressed concern over the spate of fake news, especially on social media, targeted at impugning the integrity of credible Nigerians. Incidentally, the three gentlemen are all northerners and served during Peter Obi’s eight years.