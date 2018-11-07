Obe emerges coordinator APC Isoko progressives

By Onozure Dania

Oleh—All Progressives Congress, APC, in Isoko nation, under the aegis of APC Isoko Nation Progressives, has adopted Chief Fred Obe as its new national coordinator.

This followed the dissolution of the Lucky Esigie-led APC Isoko Leaders Forum, through a vote of no confidence.

Obe’s choice is contained in a communique issued at the end of a meeting by leaders and representatives of the 21 wards in Isoko nation.

Some of the leaders who signed the communique include Chief Goodnews Agbi, Chief A. Afisi, Mr Dickson Alohor and Gladys Ogorue.

The communique said the change in leadership was to avert a looming electoral misfortune facing the APC in Isoko land, adding that Isoko APC stakeholders had earlier decided to come together and speak with one voice as a united family with a view to enhancing the party’s electoral fortunes.

They noted that Isoko Leaders Forum ceased to be the umbrella of hope for Isoko APC as it became a tool in the hands of a cabal to enhance parochial and selfish interests.