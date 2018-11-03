NUJ flays soldiers attack on journalist

By Egufe Yafugborhi

NIGERIAN Union of Journalists, NUJ, has condemned soldiers brutality which left Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt Correspondent of Leadership Newspapers, hospitalised.

Anayo was assaulted at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State, by a soldier believed to have been drafted from the Presidency on the day President Mohhamadu Buhari visited to commission the International Wing of the airport.

Onukwugha, who was hospitalized as a result of the injuries sustained from the attack, has been discharged but still ill and nursing pains when Sunday Vanguard visited him yesterday.

Edo Govt meets leaders of host communities over Benin River Port

A statement yeaterday by Ike Wigodo, Secretary, NUJ Rivers Council, “urged the military authorities to produce the perpetrator of the act and bring him to book as deterrent.