No illegal training camp in Taraba – Ishaku

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku has refuted the report making rounds that the state government is funding an illegal training camp in Gashaka local government area of the state.



Ishaku who spoke through his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Bala Dan Abu at a briefing in Jalingo described the allegation attributed to Lt. Col. Sani Adamu it as ‘false and a gross misrepresentation of facts deliberately to misinform the general public.

According to him, “we hereby debunk this claims as false, tendentious and unacceptable.The truth is that the Taraba State Government is not involved in any illegal training of security personnel anywhere in the state.

“The training being conducted for the government by a licensed security agency – GH Security Services Ltd – is for Marshals as approved by the Taraba State House of Assembly under the state’s Open Grazing Restriction and Establishment of Ranches Law.

“The legislation which was duly made by the State House of Assembly provides for Marshals that will assist in the enforcement of the law.

“The current training in Serti, Gashaka Local Government of Taraba State is the second of such exercise in the state and we would like to say with emphasis that this training does not involve the use of any form of weapons.

“Before the training started, all the formations of the security agencies in the state including the one which Lt. Col Adamu heads, were informed in writing. The letters were duly acknowledged as received.

“The duly signed acknowledgement copies of these letters returned by these agencies are in our possession.

” The government is, therefore, surprised that one of the recipients of these letters could turn round to deny knowledge of the training which is being conducted in the open – in a public school.