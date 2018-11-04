NLC strike won’t cause fuel scarcity, NNPC insists

By Michael Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Sunday, insisted that there is no impending petroleum products scarcity in the country, arising from the threat of strike action by the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC.



In a statement in Abuja, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs of the NNPC, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, advised motorists not to engage in panic buying, stating that the corporation would do all it could to ensure the strike action, if embarked upon, does not impact negatively on fuel distribution nationwide.

He disclosed that the NNPC currently has 39 days petroleum products sufficiency and about 25 days products availability on land, stressing that motorists and other consumers of petroleum products are assured of adequate stock to meet their energy needs.

Ughamadu advised Nigerians to remain vigilant and volunteer information to the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, or to any law enforcement agency around them, on any station that attempts to take advantage of any prevailing situation in the country at the expense of the consumers.

Meanwhile, the NNPC stated further that 2.18 billion litres of white products were distributed and sold by the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, PPMC, in July 2018 compared with 1.46 billion litres in June 2018.

In another statement on its July 2018 Monthly Financial and Operations Report, the NNPC said its sales comprised of 1.84 billion litres of petrol , 0.13 billion litres of kerosene and 0.21 billion litres of diesel, while total special products sold for the period was 10.70 million litres, comprising of 0.87 million litres of other special products and 9.83 million litres of Low Pour Fuel Oil, LPFO or 16 per cent, 12 per cent and six per cent respectively.

In the downstream sector, the NNPC report revealed that the corporation continued to ensure increased PMS supply and distribution across the country to sustain seamless distribution of petroleum products and zero fuel queue across the nation.

The report disclosed that during the period under review, pipeline break stood at 204, of which 16 pipeline points either failed to be welded or ruptured/clamped.

It also indicated that 188 pipeline points were vandalized as against 165 recorded last month, with

Ibadan-Mosimi accounting for 124 points or 66 per cent of the vandalized pipeline, while Aba-Enugu, PHC-Aba and other locations accounted for the rest.

It also added that aotal of 1,858 vandalized points was recorded between July 2017 to July 2018.

The NNPC added that a total of 230.35 billion Cubic Feet, BCF, of natural gas was produced in the country in July 2018, averaging a daily production of 7.678 billion Standard Cubic Feet, SCFD.

According to the NNPC, the sum represents 8.81 per cent increase compared to the previous month of June 2018.

The report indicated that for the period, July 2017 to July 2018, a total of 3,084.09BCF of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7.834 billion SCFD, while the daily average natural gas supply to gas power plants stood at 744.86 million scfd, equivalent to power generation of 2,898 megawatts, MW.

The NNPC explained that period to date production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), contributed about 69.38 per cent, 21.69 per cent and 8.93 per cent respectively to the total national gas production

A further breakdown of the numbers showed that out of the total volume of gas supplied in July 2018, 127.19 billion SCF of gas was commercialized, comprising of 35.55 billion SCF and 91.65 billion SCF for the domestic and export market respectively.

This, it said, translates to a total supply of 1.184 billion scfd of gas to the domestic market and 3.055 billion scfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month, implying that 55.98 per cent of the average daily gas produced was commercialized, while the balance of 44.02 per cent was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared.

The NNPC July report said gas flare rate was 9.33 per cent, 706.9 million scfd, compared with average gas flare rate of 10.44 percent, 816.73 million scfd, for the period July 2017 to July 2018.