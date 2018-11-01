Nigerian beauty queen separates from husband

Anita Iseghohi, winner, Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 2004 and businesswoman, has announced her separation from husband, Tom Iseghohi.

Anita who was married to Iseghohi for nearly 15 years, both share three children.

She posted the announcement on Instagram while expressing `a heavy heart.’’

“Following our almost 15 years relationship as well as a lot of recent thought and careful consideration, I have made a difficult decision to separate from my husband.

`We are still a family and will always be loving, dedicated parents to our three lovely children.’’

Tom and Anita met before her reign as MBGN.

Following a registry ceremony in America, the couple had their society wedding in Lagos in 2008.

Anita has reverted to her maiden name, Uwagbale.