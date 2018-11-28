Nigeria waits on Solanke, Lookman

Liverpool’s Dominic Solanke and Everton’s Ademola Lookman are being “allowed to decide” whether they want to switch their international allegiance to Nigeria. Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr admitted that the duo “are not convinced” about the prospect of switching to play for Nigeria, but the German hasn’t given up hope of securing them yet.

Solanke has one senior cap for England, after he came on as a substitute in the goalless draw at home to Brazil in November last year .

The 21-year-old former Chelsea man – who has a Nigerian father – scored four goals for England under-21s in the last international break, hitting braces against Italy and Denmark to take his tally to eight goals in 15 caps at that level.

Lookman, whose father is also Nigerian, didn’t play in either of those matches and hasn’t been capped by England at senior level, but has nine caps and one goal for England under-21s. Chelsea defender Ola Aina, who is currently on loan at Torino, was capped by England up to under-20 level before switching to Nigeria last year. He now has eight senior caps.