Nigeria begins preparations for 5G roll out

By Prince Osuagwu & Emmanuel Elebeke

Nigeria, yesterday, expressed readiness to roll out 5G networks just as it kick started preparations to make the roll out by 2020, a success.

The country has earmarked three spectrum bands 26 GHz, 38GHz and 42GHz bands for trial in Lagos and other parts of the country.

That was also as the umbrella body of Global System for Mobile communications companies, GSM Association, GSMA highlighted modalities that would help the country achieve a robust 5G platform by 2020.

Speaking at a collaborative meeting between NCC and GSMA in Abuja, to facilitate 5G policy and spectrum, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, said although the NCC was not ready at the moment, in terms of policy and regulations, it has however kick started processes and reserved three frequency bands to facilitate 5G roll out.

He promised that Nigeria would do anything possible to stay ahead in innovation and new tech developments, considering that economies all over the world have become dependent on mobile communications.

He said: “In the world we live today, mobile communication is a cardinal tool of economic development, growth and integration, and the mobile industry is a key enabler of productivity across economies and societies.

“The mobile industry is not only a significant contributor to the economic activities of Nigeria, but also towards the growth of other sectors of the economy. The Nigerian Communications Commission has been, and continues to play a key role in the development of mobile communication in Nigeria, and I am delighted to be part of this event today. This provides and avenue for regulators, operators, investors, and other relevant stakeholders to examine, share and constructively exchange ideas.”

Meanwhile, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, GSMA, Akinwale Goodluck advised Nigeria to consider modernising regulations and policy reformations as crucial efforts to boosting the country’s digital economy

Good luck said: “Mobile connectivity has already improved the welfare of millions of Nigerians, opening the door to new digital possibilities and powering the country’s economic development .

“For Nigeria to take full advantage of the next phase of its digital transformation, it’s vital that collaboration between industry and government enables the right policy environment for millions more to benefit from ultra-fast mobile broadband. If policies don’t keep pace with the needs of society and technological innovation, there is a risk that citizens will be left behind and productivity and competitiveness will suffer,” he added.

He advised that Nigeria retires the digital mobile license, the national carrier license and the international gateway license and transition to an indefinite duration for the unified access service license as part of measures to achie a smooth and robust 5G roll ou