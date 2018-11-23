Niger approves leave grant, 25% salary increment

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has announced the lifting of the suspension of leave grants to all categories of workers and the increment of 25 percent of their salaries.

Governor Bello, who said this when organised labour in the state paid him a solidarity visit in Minna yesterday, noted that his earlier decision on the issues stand and that there is no going back on welfare of the workers.

His words: “I will continue to ensure prompt and regular payment of workers’ salaries as it has remained in front line charge payment.

“Besides approving the return of payment of leave grants to workers in the state, I have also approved 25 percent salary increment for the workers.

“Leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC; Trade Union Congress, TUC, and Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, led by Chairman of the state NLC, Mr. Ndako in company of his TUC counterpart, Mr. Yunusa Tanimu, and other union leaders, had commended Bello for the cordial relationship with the bodies and threw their weight behind his second term bid.

Speaking on behalf of labour, Ndako said: “It is on record that some states are indebted to their workers for up to 10 months, but we are not owed a day in Niger State, as our salaries are promptly paid as and when due.”