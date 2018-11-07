NHIS has been an abysmal failure – Usman Yusuf

The suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf, has said that corruption is fighting back just as he said that NHIS has been an abysmal failure.

He said that if NHIS was a business they should have declared bankruptcy and that the NHIS out of all the 170 million Nigerians it should covered has covered only one per cent of Nigerians in 12 years.

He further said that we as Nigerians need to stop deceiving ourselves.