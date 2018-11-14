NECO postpones commencement date for November / December examination

The National Examinations Council (NECO), has shifted the commencement date of the November/ December, 2018 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) to Nov.19.

96-year-old woman tops literacy exam in India, scores 98%

Mr Abubakar Gana, the Acting Registrar of NECO, in a statement issued on Wednesday, recalls that the examination was earlier scheduled to commence on Nov.15.

Gana called on candidates sitting for the examination to download the new examination time table on NECO’s website: www.mynecoexams.com.

“Please note that this information supersedes the earlier media publication on the commencement date for the examination.’’

The acting registrar expressed regrets over the inconveniences the change of date would cause the candidates. (NAN)