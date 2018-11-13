NDDC to construct hostel in A-Ibom varsity —Ekere

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—Appa-rently aimed at easing accommodation problem in Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Akpaden, in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of the state, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has concluded plans to construct a hostel for the students.

Managing Director of the commission, Obong Nsima Ekere, said this during a reception rally held in his honour by the people of Mkpat Enin.

He said the interventionist agency has also completed emergency repairs of two roads, adding that it would soon award the contract for the construction of five more roads in Mkpat Enin.

The roads include Ekparakwa – Ekpene Ukpa Road, which passes through Mkpat Enin, and Ibekwe Akpanya – Ikot Akpaden Road.

His words: “Today, change has come to Mkpat Enin. What is happening in Mkpat Enin today is the same thing happening all over Akwa Ibom State. It means that the people of Akwa Ibom State have abandoned the present PDP government because they have not done well.

“There is no other state in Nigeria where you find members of the political class and the people massively leaving the party of the governor to another party.”