NDDC seeks NASS assistance on fund recovery

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT — NIGER Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has appealed to the National Assembly to assist in the recovery of outstanding funds accrued to the commission’s statutory funders.

Managing Director of the commission, Mr. Nsima Ekere, made the appeal when the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC visited the commission’s office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Ekere told the visitors led by the committee chairman, Nicholas Mutu, that NDDC would appreciate an expedited process that would enable it access funds.

His words: “Recall that you had invited Accountant-General of the Federation and officials of the Ministry of Finance on the issue of outstanding payments due to the NDDC from the Federation Account. That issue is still pending and the reconciliation which the President ordered is yet to be concluded.

“We will appreciate your support to push the process so we can access these funds to enable us continue to work for the progress of the Niger Delta, ‘’he added.