Naira down to N369/$ in parallel market

On 12:39 amIn Business by adekunleComments

The Naira, yesterday, depreciated to N369 per dollar in the parallel market.

According to naijabdcs.com, the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators (ABCON), the parallel market exchange rose to N369 per dollar from N364 per dollar on Wednesday, translating to five naira depreciation of the naira.

Meanwhile, the naira yesterday appreciated by seven kobo in the  Investors and Exporters (I&E) window due to a 32 percent increase in the volume of dollars traded.
Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window dropped to N364.08 per dollar yesterday from N364.15 per dollar on Wednesday, translating to seven kobo appreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars (turnover) traded yesterday in the window rose by 32 percent to $516.57 million from $390.15million on Wednesday

