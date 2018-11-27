NAICOM restructures, creates 20 state branches

By Rosemary Onuoha

THE National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, has created 20 additional state branch offices across the six geo-political zones.

The Commission stated that four out of the existing five zonal offices namely: Enugu, Ilorin, Port Harcourt and Kano have been converted to branch offices thus bringing the total number of branch offices of the Commission in the states to 24.

In a statement signed by Rasaaq Salami, Head, Commissioner’ Directorate, NAICOM, said that the Governing Board also approved the restructuring of the Commission to accommodate new directorates and state branch offices across the country. NAICOM said that for the South West zone, Oyo office will be located in Ibadan; Osun will be in Osogbo; Ogun in Abeokuta; while Ondo’s office will be in Akure.

In the South East zone, Enugu office will be in Enugu town; Anambra in Awka; Abia in Umuahia’ while Imo, will be in Owerri. For the South South states, Rivers office will be in Port Harcourt; Cross Rivers will be in Calabar; Delta will be in Asaba; while Edo will be in Benin City. For the North West, Kano office will be in Kano; Kebi will be in Birnin Kebi; Kaduna will be in Kaduna; Katsina will be in Katsina.

For the North East, Bornu office will be in Maiduguri; Taraba will be in Jalingo; Adamawa will be in Yola; while Bauchi will be Bauchi.

For the North Central, Kwara office will be in Ilorin; Benue will be in Makurdi; Niger will be in Minna; while Kogi will be in Lokoja.

Meanwhile, under the new structure, three more Directorates have been created in the Commission bringing the total number of Directorates to Nine. The new Directorates are: Commissioner for Insurance’ Directorate, Lagos Office as well as Legal and Liquidation Directorate.