MySAFTV sets to break Nollywood monopoly

… Promotes indigenous programmes

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The quest to restore the image and identity of Africa and indeed Nigeria, through promotion of local programmes formed the bases of the launch of MYSAFTV.COM.

At the launch recently in Lagos, Mr Crey Ahanonu, founder, SAF production company, producer of online and movie streaming site said the platform was aimed at breaking the monopoly of Nollywood that has been corrupted with foreign products .

According to him, ” “Our story needs to be told by us and in our language. We are the ones that can tell our story better, and if we don’t, we will not have true and safe history. Our site is here to protect our heritage and leave history for generations to come.

“Again, ” Today’s launch marks the first time an online television site primarily focused to protect sacred institutions, such as marriage institution and children legacy.” He added.

On her part, Ugochi Eboh, MYSAFTV Lagos Representative, explained that “Tapes and compact discs (CD) are quickly becoming obsolete as advancement in media technology now means you can have all the entertainment you want at your fingertips and at a far cheaper cost.

” Therefore, a brainchild of SAF production, MYSAFTV brings an array of high quality entertainment to your devices at very affordable rates. MYSAFTV is also unique in that it boasts marriage counselling programmes as well as a ladies’ interactive programme, such as ” The Women’s workshop by popular motivational speaker, Okwy Ada.

” In addition, our website has been designed and redesigned to be user-friendly and to give our customers a smooth experience. Our movie sections are clearly segmented into categories like; Trending movies, Showcase movies, African Classics etc. Movies in each segment vividly displayed so that you don’t miss a thing. we also stand out in that children are not left out as the kiddies segment is full of exciting kiddies’ shows like the P-Loloo Show which is as entertaining as it is educating. ” Eboh noted.