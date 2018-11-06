Muslim cleric, nurse nabbed over missing placenta

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN-Officers of Kwara state police command are still battling to recover the placenta of a new born baby allegedly sold to a Muslim cleric in Ilorin for ritual purposes by a Nurse attendant in a private hospital in Ilorin.

At the press time,Vanguard reliably gathered that the Muslim cleric and the nurse attendant in one of the private hospitals in Ilorin, currently being interrogated by the police, were yet to disclose the where about of the placenta.

Vanguard further gathered that, the placenta was sold by the nurse attendant to the cleric at the cost of N20,000 for money ritual.

The duo according to Vanguard findings were arrested at their different locations in Ilorin following the report to the police command by the medical officer in charge of the private hospital

Vanguard gathered that the incident occurred at a private medical hospital located at Oke-Erin area of Ilorin when the father of the new born baby,one Jimoh Abdulfatah demanded for the placenta of his new born baby from the hospital after delivery and was not given.

