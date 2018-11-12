Murder: Court remands Togolese cook in prison pending DPP advice

Lagos – An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday ordered that a 22-year-old Togolese cook, Sunday Anani, be remanded in prison for 30 days, pending advice from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Anani is facing a charge of murder before Chief Magistrate Mrs O.O Oshin.

In her ruling, Oshin, adjourned until Dec. 18 for the DPP’s advice.

Earlier, the prosecution, J.I Eboseremene told the court that the accused committed the offence on Oct 31, at the deceased’s residence at No. 3b, Onikoyi Lane, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

He alleged the accused murdered his employer, Opeyemi Badamosi, Chairman of Credit Switch Technology in an attempt to rob him

“In an attempt to rob the deceased, the accused stabbed him to death with a kitchen knife.

“My Lord, due to the nature of this case, we pray that the accused should be remanded in prison, for about 30 days so a thorough investigation can be carried out,” he said.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 222 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)