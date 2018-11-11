Mistakes cost me Eagles’ first choice spot – Akpeyi

By Buchi Junior

CHIPPA United shot stopper Daniel Akpeyi has for the first time revealed the reason why he is no longer the first choice goalkeeper of the Super Eagles.



Akpeyi was the deputy to Carl Ikeme but fitness issues saw him relinquish his spot to Ikechukwu Ezenwa before Francis Uzoho stepped up to claim the role just before the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Uzoho is out injured ahead of Nigeria’s upcoming international engagements against South Africa in the AFCON 2019 Qualifiers and the friendly against Uganda leaving a gap for Akpeyi to slug it out with Ezenwa for the first choice spot.

The 32 year old revealed the errors he made in previous games cost him his spot but he will win it back as he now knows what to do when the Eagles resume camp.

“I know that if I keep on working very hard in training and in matches for my club, Chippa United, I can still regain my number one place in the Super Eagles.

“We have good goalkeepers in the Super Eagles and I lost my position due to one or two errors I committed while in goal, but that is in the past and I strongly believe that if I continue to work hard, I will regain my number one position in the Super Eagles.” Akpeyi said.

“To be in the Super Eagles squad is a great honour. I learn new things whenever I am in the camp of the national team. There is no doubt that we have good goalkeepers in the national team and I will keep on improving my game to become number one again in the Super Eagles,” he added.