Mikel, Ighalo in line for pay cuts

Changchun Yatai of China striker, Odion Jude Ighalo faces another huge reason why he could leave in January, while Tianjin Teda midfielder, John Mikel Obi could follow suit, due to new rules restricting the salaries they can earn at their respective teams.

Ighalo is already considering his future with Yatai, following their relegation last season, while Mikel has been bogged by series of injuries that put his future in doubt at Tianjin.

Ighalo and Mikel may now be encouraged to act fast and move on, as clubs in the Chinese Super League (CSL) will be required to adhere to a new set of regulations from next season, including a player salary cap.

China Football Association (CFA) has taken various measures in recent years to discourage wastefulness by top-flight clubs, who have spent vast sums to lure high-profile overseas players and coaches to the country. As part of the new regulations, the CFA would introduce restrictions on cash injections for clubs, as well as player bonuses, transfer fees and salaries.

The rules will require clubs to adhere to unified accounting and player contract standards, while the salary cap will set limits on the amount of earnings they can spend on player remuneration.

By the 2019 season, every domestic player must sign labour contracts and single-game bonus limits will be introduced, with the amounts announced at the start of each season. Cash payments and similar types of awards will be forbidden.