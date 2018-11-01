Massilia unveils Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Compact SUV

By Theodore Opara

MASSILIA Motors, sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors and subsidiary of CFAO in Nigeria has unveiled its latest all-new compact SUV to the delight of the motoring public at its head office in Ijora, Lagos.

Known for its strength in Sports Utility Vehicles, the Japanese auto maker crafted the Eclipse Cross with a fusion of sharp coupe looks, dynamic SUV mobility and the signature Mitsubishi styling, technology and driving confidence. The rear design is distinguished by the almost cubist styling created around the high-mounted, stretched rear lamps and a horizontally divided rear window. Eclipse derives its name from the Mitsubishi Motors popular specialty coupe model sold in the 90’s, while Cross is short for crossover.

The vehicle was unveiled in the recently renovated showroom of Massilia Motors in Ijora Lagos. Journalists were taken on a tour of the newly refurbished after-sales facility of Massilia Motors which features state of the art features like a well stocked spare parts store and a modern spray booth. The after-sales facility also parades modern engine room, warranty room, tools warehouse, multiple working bays, oil room, washing stand and an electrical and AC department among others. The Eclipse Cross stands out in the Sports Utility Vehicle segment.

The human connectivity features of the Eclipse Cross such as Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD Touchscreen Audio system + MP3, Hands-free phone kit, etc. are well pronounced just as in the cockpit, the Smartphone Link Display Audio system encourages new encounters on the road. The Eclipse Cross comes with a variety of quality seat materials such as standard fabric, high grade fabric with silver stitches and leather with orange stitches. The Head Up Display (HUD) conveys vehicle information in full color above the meters for easy viewing. You can adjust image brightness and display height to suit your preference and time of day. The combiner extends or retracts when you turn the ignition.

The comfortable rear seats with 9-step reclining and 200mm sliding adjustment can be slid all the way back for class-leading leg room. Even then, there is plenty of storage space in back and the 60:40 split seatbacks can be individually lowered for more.

The rear view is clear through the double rear windows with minimal interference from the height-adjustable rear headrests, which are specially designed to stay low while providing comfortable head support.

The Eclipse Cross is available in Nigeria in GLS 2.0 litre engines with CVT gearbox and four wheel Drive. This engine comes with some other performance enhancing features such as the Super-All Wheel Control, which takes away worries in difficult terrains such as muddy, gravel or sandy roads.

Even if you unintentionally brake or accelerate too hard around a muddy turn, you can maintain control without extra steering effort because S-AWC adjusts braking and coupling in the rear differential to improve vehicle performance. The Forward Collision Mitigation System (FCM) helps in preventing a frontal collision or reduce damage if the collision becomes unavoidable. It also responds to vehicles and pedestrians via camera and laser radar.

The Adaptive Cruise Control maintains a selected distance between your vehicle and the car ahead via radar for greater safety and peace of mind. It reduces driver stress especially during traffic jams on highways. You are also safer in your Eclipse Cross as it features the Lane Departure Warning. This feature beeps and displays a warning if the vehicle drifts from its lane while the turn signals are not operating. To increase safety, comfort and driving ease at night, the Automatic High Beam activates high beams switch to low beams when vehicles are detected ahead and automatically switch back to high beams so you don’t have to remove your hand from the steering wheel to switch the beams manually.

Other safety features the vehicle include the Blind Spot Warning, Active Stability Control (ASC) and Hill Start Assist.

If wheels lose their grip on slippery surfaces or while turning, ASC automatically adjusts engine output and applies braking force at the appropriate wheels to help maintain control and prevent skidding.

Some other exciting features include, the reverse (video) camera for ease of mobility and comfort and the Mitsubishi trademark “paddle shift” which simulates a traditional automatic transmission by stepping the gear ratios up or down.

The Eclipse intelligent is beyond imagination. When carrying the key, you can press a button on the outside of the front doors or tailgate to lock or unlock all the doors and tailgate, and press the engine switch in the cockpit to start or stop the engine.

Also the vehicle speed is automatically maintained without keeping your foot on the accelerator pedal, allowing more relaxed driving on extended journeys. Pressing the brake pedal disengages the system, courtesy of the cruise control.

Other unique features of the Eclipse include electric parking brake with brake auto hold, rain sensor, auto headlights, colour LCD multi-information display, USB Port, and display audio.