Man chops off another man’s wrist over girl-friend in Yola

By Umar Yusuf, Yola

Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a man identified as Abubakar Yahaya, who chopped off the left wrist of another man, Mohammed Jafar following a fight over a girlfriend.

I’m open to constructive criticism, but…— Okorocha

The Command Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Othman Abubakar (SP) disclosed this in Yola yesterday.

Abubakar, aka Asia, of Geriyo Junction in the Bypass area of Jimeta, Yola, and Mohammed from Demsawo, also in Jimeta, engaged themselves in the fight that involved their respective friends over one Mariam Boni. During the fight, Abubakar had an upper hand by using a machete to chop off Mohammed’s wrist.

According to Police report, the fight started when Mariam, who was Abubakar’s girlfriend, decided to end the relationship, while Mohammed became the target of attack because she chose him as her new lover.

The police said they swung into action immediately after the incident, which occurred during the week and were able to arrest Abubakar, while Mohammed has been hospitalised.

The suspect alongside others who were arrested for other crimes were paraded at the Police Command headquarters in Yola by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Othman Abubakar.