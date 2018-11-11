Man breaks into IBB Guest House

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—A 26-year-old man, Joseph Peter, has been apprehended by the Niger State Police Command for breaking into IBB Guest House located in Shango area of Minna, the state capital, stealing four phones, one power bank and the sum of N10,000.

The suspect, who is from Kuta, Shiroro Local Government Area of the state, was trailed and arrested by the operatives based on a tip-off.

The suspect told newsmen “I regret to have ventured into the crime, but joblessness led me into it and honestly, I admit that I am a disgrace to the society and have insulted human race and I don’t have reasons for doing this.

“My mother is highly disappointed and my entire family members, who looked upon me as a rising star of the family, are also disappointed because I have dragged our family name in the mud. It is unfortunate.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect will be charged to court after investigations.