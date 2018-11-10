Malaria: Borno Govt. distributes 3.7m treated nets

The Borno Government on Saturday said it distributed 3.7 million pieces of treated mosquito nets to control malaria in the state.

Alhaji Mala Waziri, the Coordinator, Malaria Control Programme, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Maiduguri.

Waziri said that the nets were distributed to parents of children under the age of five years in the past three months in 12 high risk local government areas of the state.

UNICEF urges Nigeria to invest more in nutrition for development.

He explained that over 1.2 million nets were distributed monthly in the benefiting communities during the three round exercises conducted between July and September, noting that arrangements were concluded for the October round exercise.

Waziri added that the nets were also distributed to expectant and breast feeding mothers in health facilities in rural communities of the state.

He said: “the aim is to protect children who are vulnerable to malaria disease”.

He revealed that 210,000 doses of anti-malaria drugs were also distributed to women and children in low-risk areas, while test kits were provided to hospitals to enhance treatment of the disease.

The coordinator listed Askira-Uba; Bayo; Biu, Hawul, Kwaya Kusar and Shani as some of the benefiting areas.

The assistance, he added, were made possible with support of the UNICEF and the British Department for International Development (DFID).

Waziri further disclosed that the state government had adopted National Malaria Strategic Plan to enhance diagnosis, case treatment and prevention of the disease.

JAMB conducts recruitment exams for FRSC candidates

He announced that arrangements were concluded for the lavicide control exercise to fumigate drains and other mosquito breeding spots in communities.

“We have not conducted Indoor Residual Spray in view of the fact that most of the people in high risk areas reside in tents at Internally Display Persons (IDPs) camps, hence, the nets distribution exercise.

“Studies also indicate that open fumigation has adverse effects on the ecosystem and the environment, and it is not effective in the control of the control of the disease”.

Waziri called on the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilisation of the nets to protect themselves against malaria.