Making public office count

By Brian Jatto

SELFLESS and value-added service, loyalty to set goals, integrity, honour, virtue and consistuency, are some of the core values that are prime determinants of the quintessential politically-correct behaviours that are expected of political public office holders.

All or some of these factors regulate political interaction between individuals, communities, organisations and inter and intra-national governments. If properly adhered to, they help to reduce to the barest minimum the inherent distrust and misgivings that attend all human interactions and further engender equitable development in all its ramifications.

Sustainable development does not occur by chance but through conscious roadmaps initiated by public office holders armed with a positive foresight and the will to make a meaningful impact on the living standard and condition of the people in all theatres of human endeavour.

In the burgeoning crowd of serving senators and aspirants in Edo State and beyond, Senator Matthew Aisagbonrodion Urhoghide, a pharmacist, representing Edo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, eminently represents that genre of public office holder who has shown, displayed and delivered the required quantum and qualitative leadership, transparency and uncommon accountability, as deliberate policies of political and social engagement.

Senator Urhoghide, who is currently the Chairman of the elite Public Accounts Committee of the Senate, has gone beyond the past cameo implementation of constituency projects in his senatorial district and ushered in a new lease of welfarist and people-focused amenities and human development in the 77 wards of Edo South Senatorial Districts – a task he has diligently pursued and implemented in the last three years.

As further proof of his commitment to the physical and human development agenda of his district, he has in the past weeks, show-cased and commissioned over 50 major projects amid pomp and pageantry. They include:

Orhionmwon LGA

A 3 – Classroom block (Igbanke); 2. A solar-powered borehole (Egbokor), 3. A 6 – classroom block for Secondary School arm (Oben); 4. A 6 classroom block for Primary School arm (Oben); 5. A solar-powered borehole (Obozogbe Niro); 6. A 24 – stall twin market complexes (Ugbighele) 7. A solar-powered borehole (Avbiugu).

Other completed projects not commissioned during the scheduled exercise are: (1) Construction of a solar-powered industrial borehole with stanchion, tanks and supply lines (Urhonigbe) South (2) Construction of a solar-powered industrial borehole with stanchion, tanks and supply lines (Evboesi Community); (3) Construction of a solar-powered industrial borehole with stanchion, tanks and supply lines (Orogho Community); (4) Construction of a solar-powered industial borehole with stanchion, tanks and supply lines (Ogan Community); (5) Installation of solar-powered street lights at the Palace of the Enogie of Omolua; (6) Installation of solar-powered street lights (Igbanke West); 7. Installation of solar-powered street lights (Oza Community).

Ikpoba-Okha LGA

A motorised mini-water scheme (Ologbo); 2. A borehole with stanchion tanks, supply lines and electricity generating set (Etete Quarters); 3. A town hall (Obagie Nevbuosa); 4. A motorised mini-water scheme (Obagie Nevbuosa). Other completed projects not commissioned include: (1) Completion and equipping of a Skills Acquisition Centre (Ogbeson); (2) Renovation of existing town hall (Ohovbe Quarters); (3) Construction of a multi-purposed hall (Uhie Community) and (4) Construction of a multi-purpose hall (Ologbo).

Egor LGA

A borehole with attached generating set (Evbareke Motor Spare Parts Market); 2. A renovated town hall (Evbareke Motor Spare Parks Market); 3. A solar-powered borehole (Federal Government Girls College, Benin City premises); 4. A solar-powered borehole (Evbuotubu Market); 5 A solar-powered borehole (Igbinaduwa, Textile Mill/Siluko Road Junction, Benin City). Projects not commissioned for logistic reasons are: (1) A solar-powered borehole (Uwelu Spare Parts Market); (2) A Solar-powered borehole (Evbuotubu Village); (3) Constructed 24 –stall Market (Urumon Community) (4) Constructed 24-stall Market (Iguedayi Community and (5) Installation of solar-powered street lights (Believers Ministries Inc. Premises, Upper Owina Street, Benin City).

Uhunmwode LGA

1.A block of 3 classrooms with Principal’s Office, Staff Room and conveniences (Ikhueniro Secondary School); 2. A solar-powered borehole (Ikhueniro Secondary School); 3. A 24-stall market complex (Urhokuosa Community); 4. A block of Principal’s Office, Staff Room and conveniences (Urhokuosa Secondary School), 5. A Health Centre (Ehor); 6. A 500KVA transformer (Iguogbe Community); 7. A block of 3 classrooms with conveniences (Iguogbe Community); 8. A solar-powered borehole (Iguogbe Community) and 9. A solar-powered borehole (Oghada Community). For logistics reasons, some projects were not commissioned. They include: (1) A solar-powered borehole (Oke-Aimufua Community); (2) Provision and installation of a 500KVA transformer (Iguosula Community); (3) Provision and installation of a 500KVA transformer (Ugoneki Community); (4) Installation of a 500KVA transformer (Idokpa Community); (5) Construction of 24 Market Stalls (Eruanokhua Community) and (6) Construction of an OiI Palm Processing Plant with complete accessories.

There is no gainsaying that these completed projects and programmes during the Urhoghide’s years had impacted Edo South with meaning representation and therefore has his eye on a second term. Beyond this, his performance in office has shown that public office holders can make their tenures count by embarking on projects that ensure sustainable development in their various constitutencies.