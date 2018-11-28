LCCI empowers 49 entrepreneurs through mentoring programme

By Naomi Uzor

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, Tuesday, said it is set to hold a graduation ceremony for 49 young entrepreneurs who have successfully participated and completed the 2018 edition of its annual Mentoring Programme.

Flood : NEMA declares ‘National Disaster’ in five more states

In a statement by the Director General, LCCI, Mr. Muda Yusuf, he said these young entrepreneurs will be unveiled and presented with certificates of participation and completion of the annual project, adding that, the graduation ceremony is scheduled to take place on Thursday 22nd November, 2018 in Lagos.

He disclosed that the programme will also feature exhibition of products and services by the graduating mentees.

“The LCCI has continued to wax stronger in its Corporate Social responsibility (CSR), especially in the development of youth, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the business community at large through its mentoring program. The Director General further stressed that, the Mentoring program is a strategy for positive youth development. It also serves to reduce unemployment in our society. The 2018 edition is the 6th in the series and the LCCI will continue to strive to help build the nation through the development of future captains of industry” he said.

Yusuf also hinted that relevant agencies and departments of Government will also grace the occasion to provide relevant information to the graduating mentees, in order to compete favourably with their counterparts across the globe, disclosing that, the ceremony will be presided over by the President of LCCI, Mr. Babatunde Paul Ruwase and other dignitaries from the Chamber and Government functionaries.