Lagos Business School, La Liga sign MoU to run Sports Business Mgt. Programme

Lagos Business School (LBS), the premiere business and management school in Africa, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Spanish La Liga to promote capacity development in the sports business sector on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

The Sports Business Management Programme (SBMP) is a 2-day seminar aimed at professionalising the way sports business is run in Nigeria. It caters to those who are passionate about sports business and need to gain knowledge required to successfully manage it.

Speaking at the event, MBA Director, Lagos Business School, Dr UchennaUzo, said the course will offer participants the international exposure and expertise on how the business of sports management is handled.

“We are delighted to seal this partnership with La Liga which is a premiere sports brand across the world. Through the Sports Business Management Programme, we hope to change the way sports business is done in Nigeria,” he said.

In her remark, Dr EnaseOkonedo, Dean, Lagos Business School said: “This is the first of such programmes in West Africa so we are happy to take the lead in the sports business management sector. Before now, you have to go abroad to seek competence in sports business management but with this collaboration with La Liga, we have created a robust programme that will enrich the sports value chain on the continent.”

Representatives of La Liga led by José Moya Gómez, Director of La Liga Business School expressed delight at the partnership saying he believes it is the beginning of more things to come.

“We believe this will be the start of a great partnership. We started in Nigeria in 2015 and after we discussed with Lagos Business School, we saw a gap in the system that needed to be filled so we decided to bring our experience in the sports sector to impart knowledge,” Gómez said.

“We plan to be in this partnership for a very long time, therefore, today is only the first of many years of collaboration with Lagos Business School,” he added.

Participants in the SBMP will learn from a select group of local and international subject-matter experts and opinion leaders in the sports industry including Dr Larry Izamoje, Chief Executive Officer, Brila Media; Dr KwekuTandoh, Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission; and others.

Present at the MOU signing ceremony were Professor Emeritus, Lagos Business School, Professor Albert Alos; Country Manager Nigeria, LaLiga, Javier del Río; Sports Analyst and Broadcaster, DejiOmotoyinbo; and ex-Nigerian International, MutiuAdepoju.