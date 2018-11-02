Kwam 1, Onyeka Onwenu, Sir Shina Peters, others ready for showdown

…as ‘The Monarch Experience’ berths

Some of Nigeria’s most celebrated music icons are about to set the stage on fire with their timeless songs and stellar live performances at a live concert tagged, ‘The Monarch Experience’ scheduled to hold on Saturday, December 8, at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The night of rich Nigerian music variety is packaged by leading creative agency, Temple Management Company,TMC, the producers of the highly-successful “Sunny On Sunday – 2016 Concert” marking Juju Maestro, King Sunny Ade’s 70th birthday. It was the same concert that spurned the record-breaking auction sale of the Juju King’s Fender Telecaster Guitar.

To take the audience on a nostalgic journey are some of the finest to ever rock the stage presenting a cocktail of eclectic genres such as Fuji, Juju, Highlife and contemporary Afro Music. On the line-up for The Monarch Experience are ; Kwam 1, Onyeka Onwenu, Sir Shina Peters, Queen Salawa Abeni, Bright Chimezie and Gloria Ibru. Expected to grace the high-class event are the Crème De La Crème of the society, including high networth individuals (HNI), government officials, culture custodians, music lovers, style and fashion connoisseurs among others.

According to Mark Redguard, Head of Entertainment of Temple Management Company, The Monarch Experience offers more than just entertainment.

“With Sunny On Sunday, we delivered a live music concert experience of world class scale that can be taken anywhere in the world. We have put in more work because we have set a higher standard for ourselves from what we achieved previously. The end goal is to raise the bar with The Monarch Experience and indeed deliver a memorable event that everyone will be proud of,”Mark explained.