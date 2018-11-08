Kogi organises Cassava City Day

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Kogi Agricultural Development Project, ADP, said it has concluded plans for the maiden ‘Cassava City Day,’ aimed at exploring the opportunities and prospects of cassava production.

Managing Director of ADP, Mr. Oyisi Okatahi, said this in a statement in Lokoja yesterday, adding that the programme, which had Exploring the Treasures of Cassava Crop as its theme, would be in collaboration with Kogi Ministry of Agriculture.

According to him, the programme will expose participants to ways of exploring the opportunities in cassava farming, processing, storage and marketing.

Okatahi said: “The programme, which will hold November 15 at the Confluence Stadium, will also educate participants on cassava project financing, packaging, technology, sales, marketing and its entire value chain.”

He added that cultural music competition involving Igala, Ebira, Okun, Bassa, Nupe, Ogori-Magongo, Gwari, Kakanda, Oworo, Idoma and Eggan ethnic groups, will be part of the event.

The 12,500-hectare Cassava Farm City is located at Osara in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi, involving farmers, agro-chemicals and equipment dealers, extension agents and crop processors, among others.