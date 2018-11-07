Kogi community seeks recognition for festivals

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Lokoja—Owe people of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi West have celebrated the 2018 Kabba Cultural Festival with calls for government to ensure it is listed among national festivals for its tourism potentials to be harnessed.

The festival, with the theme Evolving the New Face of Unity, came barely two weeks after the coronation of the new Obaro of Kabba, and Chairman Okun Traditional Council, Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi, Obaro Otitoleke Oweyomade I.

The Obaro listed the Aruta, Agbelegbe cultural festivals along with the Obangogo mountain climbing as area the Federal Government should look into.

Secretary to Kogi State Government, Mrs. Folashade Ayoade, who represented the governor, said the people placed premium on their culture and tradition, and are weary of the negative influence of Western culture.