Kinsmen attack Okorocha, say he destroyed their lands, roads

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Governor aRochas Okorocha’s people of Ideato North and South local council areas of Imo state have raised alarm that less than seven months to vacate Douglas House, he “is about leaving Ideato federal constituency worse than he met it”.

The people’s lamentation is contained in a press statement issued by the umbrella union of Mbanasa, Arondizogu, Nwabosi Association, MANA, and signed by the chairman, Interim Board of Trustees, BOT, Sir Phil Ezeogu and Interim Secretary General, Sir Emeka Ajih.

“Ideato nation, more than ever, now faces grave infrastructural challenges. Under the watch of Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Ideato nation had been without electricity for the past seven years, a development he was instrumental to”, the people said.

They cited that the construction of both trunks ‘A’ and ‘B’ roads in the area, which they claimed “led to the dismantling of electric poles, are not just in terrible and impassable conditions, but boulevards leading to the land of the dead”.

The people were also pained that the entire landscape of the federal constituency is under the threat of ecological disaster.

“This situation is largely owing to the abandonment of gully erosion projects and road construction sites. The World Bank Assisted gully erosion projects at Urualla and Umueshi communities in Ideato North and Ideato South local government areas, respectively, are cases in point”, MANA leadership lamented.

The group appealed to Governor Okorocha to commence urgent remedial action to forestall what they termed “the looming disaster”.

While saying that they cannot fold their arms and allow Ideato nation to go extinct, the people also called on the state govt to engage reputable construction firms, for immediate reconstruction of their roads.

“Henceforth, wheelbarrow and head pan construction companies and roadside engineers, will not be allowed into Ideato nation for any construction, be it road or erosion control”, the people warned.