Kebbi To Spend N900m on Fulani settlements

By Kabir DanKatsina

KEBBI State government says it has obtained a loan of N900million to rehabilitate the 21-settlements of the Fulani in the state which were abandoned by past administrations.

Governor Abubakar Bagudu, who disclosed this during an interactive session with Fulani leaders who visited him at the Presidential Lodge in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, lamented that the Fulani were neglected despite their huge contributions to the development of the state, especially during elections.

‘’You have a case which government must listen to since your contributions to the state are there for everyone to see. And that is why this administration has secured a loan of N900million to improve your wellbeing”, Bagudu said.

Part of the amount, according to him, will be used to construct 21 nomadic schools and mosques as well as construct wells and boreholes to ensure that animals and human beings in the community have water to drink. He, however, warned the Fulani resident in the state against taking the law into their hands, advising them to always meet the authorities whenever they have any issue to address.

The governor explained that government will soon send a bill to prohibit persons from taking the law into their hands.