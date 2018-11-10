Junior Lokosa seals China move

Kano Pillars star Junior Lokosa has denied that a proposed move to Chinese club Heilongjiang Lava Spring FC has fallen through and stressed that he had to return to Nigeria after he was called up for international duty.

The striker is believed to be on the radar of several foreign teams ahead of the January transfer window after emerging top scorer in last season’s Nigeria Professional Football League and making the Super Eagles provisional World Cup roster.

‘’I came back on Saturday night but I flew back to Lagos on Sunday. I have the contract, for me it is the perfect time I went there.

‘’I was talking to the coach directly and he told me it is the end of the season, that they have played their last game, all players have returned to their destination and there’s no need for us to stay back.”

‘’He noticed that he saw my name on the Super Eagles list and for him he was so happy and said I should go back. The team is happy that they will have such a player in their team.’’

Junior Lokosa concluded by saying that he has what it takes to play for the Super Eagles.

‘’I know I am ripe for the Super Eagles, I have played a game against DR Congo. If I should rate myself, I’ll say 7-8 over ten. It is just for me to have the opportunity,’’ he added.

Lokosa was presented with the maiden edition of the Eunisell Boot Award in Lagos on Thursday after netting 19 goals in 21 matches for Kano Pillars last term.