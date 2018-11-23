Jonathan’s book full of hate speech – Bashir Ahmad

President Muhammadu Buhari Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad has said that the book “My Transition Hours” by former President Goodluck Jonathan is full of hate speech.

Bashir Ahmad said he ‘regretted reading some pages of the book’ and that Jonathan as a former President is expected of to write something that will strengthen the unity of Nigaria.

I regretted reading some pages of the book, as a former President, we only expected him to write something that will strengthen our unity, but in that book, H.E Goodluck Jonathan wrote otherwise. The book is full of hate speech. https://t.co/trIefbu0kT — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 23, 2018

Was reading that newly released book last night before I slept, the book is full of hate speech. The author “entirely” insulted a particular part of this country, forgetting that millions from that part supported and voted for him. Many are still standing with him. Too bad! — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 23, 2018

