iTEC TV debuts in Nigeria

By Prince Osuagwu

Premium consumer electronic brand, iTEC has unveiled its revolutionary range of TV sets known as the iTEC Smart Television Series, with the products available for purchase in Nigeria exclusively to e-Commerce giants Konga for the first 30 days before being opened to other channels.

Distributed by Technology Distributions Ltd., the Smart TVs, iTEC’s first product in Africa, come in a variety of sizes including 32″, 43″ and 49″ to cater to all classes of quality-minded consumers.

With its revolutionary design, the iTEC Smart Television Series are built with state-of-the-art craftsmanship and sophistication in mind to re-define the lifestyle of the luxury-oriented and trend-savvy consumer. The devices are slim, sleek, equipped with unprecedented HD display resolution, advanced video and sound systems and a multiplicity of user-compatible ports.

Further boosting the assortment of products in the iTEC bouquet is the expected debut in Q1 2019 of a range of other consumer electronics such as Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Deep Freezers, Microwaves, Air Fryers, Blenders, Smoothie Makers, Sandwich Makers, Coffee Makers, Toasters, Steam Irons, Home Theatres and Rechargeable Fans, among others.

Interestingly, the brand has already rolled out support centres in Lagos, Abuja and major cities across the country to offerworld-class after-sales support and same day solutions to ensure clients are well catered for, even as the network of Konga stores nationwide have been primed to serve as designated drop-off points with tested turn-around period of less than 48 hours. A product of Ashour Corporation, the iTEC brand is renowned for its mark of guaranteed quality and reliability.