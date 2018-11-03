Iran starts mass-production of locally designed Kowsar fighter jet

Iran has started mass-producing its locally designed Kowsar fighter plane, state television reported.

“Soon the needed number of this plane will be produced and put at the service of the Air Force,” Defence Minister Amir Hatami said on Saturday at a ceremony launching the plane’s production, which was shown on television.

Iran unveiled the Kowsar domestic fighter jet in August with President Hassan Rouhani saying Tehran’s military strength was only designed to deter enemies and aimed at creating “lasting peace”.

State media said the new jet had “advanced avionics” and multipurpose radar, and it was “100-percent indigenously made” for the first time.

Footage of the Kowsar’s test flights was circulated by various official media. But live footage of the plane taxiing along a runway at the defence show was cut before it took off.

NAN