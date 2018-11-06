INEC partners CSOs to improve electoral process

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—CHAIRMAN of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has called for close partnership with Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, to improve the electoral process in the country.

Yakubu said this while declaring open a one-day INEC-CSOs Zonal Dialogue on the 2019 general elections (Southern Edition) organised by European Centre for Electoral Support, ECES, in Enugu yesterday.

17 parties submit presidential, NASS candidates list, ahead of today’s deadline — Yakubu

Yakubu, who was represented by the national commissioner of Resident Electoral Commission, REC, Mr Festus Okoye said that as the 2019 general elections draw near, it would be expected that the engagement between CSOs and the commission would be more regular.

He said: “I must not fail to state that the CSOs partnership with the commission has been of tremendous help in strengthening the electoral process. This, they have done through their observation reports, advocacy for a better legal framework, mobilisation of citizens to participate and cast their votes in an informed manner and the issues they regard as appropriate and good in shaping and defining policies.

2019 election: PDP solicits EU, development partner’s support

“Your ideas and suggestions have also contributed immensely in drawing up the commission’s guidelines, manuals and regulations.”