INEC extends PVCs’ collection in Edo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Edo office, said the commission has extended the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at ward levels across the state.

Mr Emmanuel Alex-Hart, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, made the disclosure in Benin on Tuesday.

He explained this when he presented INEC’s 50 plastic chairs and a public address system to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo council in Benin.

Alex-Hart said ‘‘although the number of days approved for the display of voters’ register and collection of PVCs in various wards and units has ended, we decided to extend the collection of PVCs aspect of the exercise at wards levels.

‘‘The efforts are to bring the PVCs closer to the people ahead of the 2019 general elections for collection,” he said.

According to him, there were no complaints from the field during the display of voters’ register which ended on Nov. 12, adding that it was a pointer that all was well.

The state resident electoral commissioner appealed to the media to, at all times, balanced their stories before publication.

‘‘Please if you do not understand anything contact us, so that we can give you our side to balance your reports. Do not just publish without hearing from us,” he said,

Mr Roland Osakwe, the NUJ, Edo Council Chairman, thanked INEC for the commission’s donation to the union.

He gave assurance that journalists would continue to partner with the commission’s officials for peaceful and credible elections in 2019.